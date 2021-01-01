From charlton home
Gosellini 5 - Piece Dining Set
Advertisement
Whether hosting a dinner party with close friends or enjoying an everyday meal with the family, this six-piece dining set is a must-have for your home! Crafted from a blend of solid and manufactured wood, the table is founded atop a pedestal base and showcases a circular tabletop awash in a neutral espresso finish for a look that complements nearly any color palette. Four matching Parsons chairs showcase velvet upholstery in a contrasting gray coloring.