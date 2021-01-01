Burton GORE-TEX(r) Doppler Jacket

Burton is a proud Certified B Corporation brand dedicated to meeting high standards for sustainability and social responsibility. This Burton GORE-TEX Doppler Jacket will adapt to your body temperature so you can take on any challenge and feel good doing it. BLUESIGN approved fabric. â¢ BLUESIGN fabrics are verified to have been made in facilities that not only work to reduce the environmental impact of the manufacturing process but also work to create safer work environments and strive for sustainability. Regular fit is eased, but not sloppy, and perfect for any activity. GORE-TEX 2L shell â¢ GORE-TEX 2L fabric that is a durable, waterproof, windproof, and highly breathable shell that'll take anything you can throw at it and keep you comfy at the same time. â¢ Fully taped seams with GORE-SEAM sealant are completely waterproof. Incredibly soft Taffeta Living Lining offers automatic climate control with breathable pores that will expand to prevent overheating and shrink to trap body heat. Fulltime Contour helmet compatible hood with an ergonomic design that's built for standing sideways so you can see where you're riding. Stand collar with a chafe chin guard in front. Long sleeves with adjustable hook-and-loop cuffs. Full zip closure in front with an internal draft flap and external hook-and-loop close storm flap. No-Snag Pit Zip vents with mesh lining that lets you vent excess heat as needed while keeping debris out. Internal mesh dump pockets let you stash your beanie and gloves when you don't need them. Zip close internal goggle pocket. Media pocket with an internal zipper and easy-access external zipper on the left chest. Handwarmer zip pockets with a hook-and-loop close flap and microfleece lining. Pass pocket with a zip closure on the left cuff. Water-repellent zip-out waist gaiter helps keep the elements at bay. Jacket to pant interface system that allows you to better keep the snow at bay. Brand hits throughout. 100% polyester; Lining: 100% nylon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 31 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 33 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.