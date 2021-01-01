Gordy Pendant Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (1JT-GORDY-BR)

The Gordy Pendant Light by Besa Lighting features urban industrial style with detailed cutouts and a metallic reflective interior which amplifies and reflects light down to any subject. The aforementioned cutouts offer not only design accents but allow for light play upon the ceiling above. Constructed of plated spun steel with foil interior. 5-Inch decorative cord sleeve at socket holder. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Dome. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze