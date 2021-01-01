From artemide
Gople Table Lamp by Artemide - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (USC-1408048A.) - Design by Bjarke Ingels Group
The shape and light of the Artemide Gople Table Lamp are aspects specifically tailored by designer Bjarke Ingels Group to excite and please the senses. A circular base and short stem add definition to the piece through their polished metal materials. Elevated by the contrast from the metal, its shade stands tall with a painterly surface of shifting opacity. The pill-shaped form comes from artisans in Murano, who use ancient Venetian glass-blowing techniques. When turned on, a spirit of light filters through the glass in a warm glow. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Copper. Finish: Copper