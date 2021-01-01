Comfort Revolution Goodnight + Glow Luxe Silk Memory Foam Contour Pillow, Standard (Pack of 1), White

Overnight Multitasker: A double-duty solution for beauty & nap enthusiasts everywhere. 100% Pure Mulberry Silk: Pure, natural, and hypoallergenic, silk is known to promote anti-aging and eliminate hair damage. Plus, won’t absorb your expensive skin serum like traditional fabrics may. Slow Release Beauty Blend: Pure Silk covers are infused with antioxidants & natural active ingredients to help you restore while you rest. Beauty blend infusion can withstand up to 10 washes. White Rose Scent: Subtle white rose scent infused in the cover is slowly released upon movement & friction. Scent can withstand up to 10 washes. The Full Glow Up Experience: For best results we recommend enjoying our Goodnight + Glow pillows without an added pillowcase.