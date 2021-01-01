Good Times Dining Table by Blu Dot - Color: Walnut - Finish: Walnut - (GT1-82TBLE-WL)

Advertisement
The Good Times Dining Table from Blu Dot is a piece designed to be grounded in solid structure and evocative aesthetics. Its solid wood construction emphasizes the nostalgic Good Times aspect of the piece through its simple timelessness. Round wooden legs anchor the structure while visually relaying the gorgeous natural grain of its surfaces from across a room. Continuing the rounded motifs, a capsule-shaped table surface creates an encompassing plane for spacious, festive dining arrangements. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Shape: Oval. Color: Walnut. Finish: Walnut