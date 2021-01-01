From good 'n' fun
Good ‘n’ Fun Triple Flavor Ribs Dog Treats, 8.4-oz bag
Advertisement
Good ‘n’ Fun Triple Flavor Ribs Dog Treats feature a trio of tasty flavors to get your best friend’s tail wagging. Delicious pork hide and rawhide are wrapped with real chicken for an irresistible treat your furbaby will love. Real chicken makes these chews a paw-some source of protein for your pup. These long-lasting gourmet treats help to satisfy your dog’s natural instinct to chew. As your dog chews, he’ll remove tartar buildup and plaque to keep those pearly whites healthy.