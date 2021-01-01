Best Angler & Fish Designs Good Humor Hobby Fishing Rod Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This unique design is perfect for passionate fishermen. Get this funny fishing motif for yourself and show everyone your great fishing hobby! Perfect outfit for fishing day or fishing trip. Ideal gift for Father's Day, but also for all other friends for Christmas or birthday. Thus, a great gift idea for any angler and anyone who likes fish. Look out for other original motifs in our brand. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only