Good Grips Non-Stick Black Frying Pan, 12'
Best Quality Guranteed. Hard-Anodized aluminum ensures superior heat retention and even cooking German-Engineered, PFOA-free, 3-layer, non-stick coating allows for effortless food release Unique rolled edges designed for drip free pouring of sauces, reductions and more Riveted stainless steel handle wrapped in heat-resistant silicone provide a comfortable grip for a secure hold Durable, scratch-resistant materials are oven safe up to 390 Degree Fahrenheit Winner of Highest Rated Non-Stick Skillet by Cook's Country Magazine