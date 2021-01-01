From oxo
Good Grips Duster
Dust everything, high and low. This product has everything you need to clean the baseboards, the ceiling fans, and everything in between. The dusting system consists of 3 interchangeable heads that pivot and lock into multiple positions over 225Â° to clean at any angle. The microfiber head has long, fluffy fibers that gets into nooks and crannies on bookshelves, dressers and more. The cobweb duster features flagged bristles that trap dust and webs and is easy to rinse clean. The closed loop duster cleans all sides of fan blades in one motion without rotating the fan. The sturdy steel pole extends up to 8 feet and collapses to 3 feet for convenient storage.