OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set

Slim-lined, space-efficient utensil holder with 14 of OXO's most important everyday kitchen tools Includes flexible turner, 12-inch tongs, square turner, spoon, slotted spoon, grater Also includes swivel peeler, ice cream scoop, potato masher, can opener, balloon whisk, spatula, meat tenderizer, pizza wheel, and holder Nylon and silicone tools are safe for non-stick surfaces; heat resistant up to 400 degrees F Large capacity utensil holder includes a removable drip tray; dishwasher safe. Style of base may vary.