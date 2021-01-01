From oxo
OXO Good Grips 12-Inch Stainless-Steel Locking Tongs, Multicolor & Spatulas, Small, BLACK
Advertisement
Product 1: Constructed from brushed stainless steel Product 1: Locks in closed position for easy storage Product 1: Cushioned, nonslip handles and thumb rests Product 1: Large hanging loop for easy storage Product 2: A necessary tool when cooking with non-stick cookware and bakeware; will not scratch pots and pans Product 2: Has a thin, flexible edge that glides easily beneath foods; perfect for flipping fragile foods and keeping them intact Product 2: Combines the strength of stainless steel with the advantages of silicone; outer silicone layer bonded to flexible stainless-steel core Product 2: High heat Resistant Silicone head; soft, comfortable, non-slip grip makes the tool easy to use