Zinus Good Design Winner Beige Metal California King 11 in. Mattress Foundation

Supportive, sturdy and easy on the eyes too, this foundation is your one-and-done solution for convenient mattress support. Featuring a durable steel frame and solid wood legs, this standing box spring features simple, bolt-free assembly and comes with all parts and instructions needed for quick set-up. And this ingenious foundation is available in a variety of colors and sizes, meaning you can furnish every bedroom in the house. In fact, it's a recipient of the 2019 GOOD DESIGN Award for its unparalleled standing design, bolt-free assembly, durability and compact structure. The frame makes bedtime quick, convenient and definitely comfortable.