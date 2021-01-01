IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Anti-Fizz Smoothing Spray By IGK in White

Restore your hair to a smooth, lustrous state with this spray's unique blend of spirulina protein and innovative bonding polymers. It helps strengthen and nourish each strand, mimicking the coating and smoothing properties of a keratin treatment for 24-hour frizz control and 450-degree heat protection. Better yet? It's ideal for all hair types and textures. How to use: Shake well. Apply section by section to damp hair, ensuring that every strand is coated from root to tip. Blow dry each section to seal in the treatment and style as desired. It can also be used on dry hair as a heat protectant. About IGK Founded by a team of four world-renowned stylists, IGK creates cutting-edge, cruelty-free hair care products free of parabens and sulfates that keep your hair looking its best, wherever you are.