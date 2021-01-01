From red barrel studio
Gonsales Plaid Throw Pillow Cover
Dress up your bedroom or living room with this charming statement piece. This square pillow cover features a floral pattern in soft shades. It adds sophistication to your home in an instant. Place this accent pillow cover anywhere on your sofa, bed or sectional for extra comfort and dimension. Made from 100% soft cotton fabric, this pillow cover is crafted in the USA.Personalize your living space with this boho-inspired toss pillow cover. Featuring a graphic pattern in shades of aqua blue and white, this decor pillow cover adds texture and dimension to your interiors. Make a bold statement to your living space with this toss pillow cover. Lend a boho-inspired appeal with its graphic pattern. Place this decor pillow cover into your sofa, bed or seat for maximum comfort. With a bold graphic design and striking color palette, this decor pillow cover inspires an inviting space. Needing a style makeover? This throw pillow cover has everything you need to reinvent your rooms. Adorn your sofa, bed or chair with this decor pillow cover together with other patterns from Red Barrel Studio collection. This throw pillow cover brings in extra comfort and style to your home. Adorned with a snowflake pattern in neutral hue on a white background, this toss pillow cover is cozy and comfy. Color: Honey