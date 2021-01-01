From prandina
Gong S5 LED Pendant Light by Prandina - Color: Copper - Finish: Polished - (1A63005443070)
The Gong S5 LED Pendant Light from Prandina brings wonder to the dÃ©cor of the home from a small and simple silhouette. Inspired by the charm of the Chinese lantern, this shining piece hangs from the ceiling by way of a thin wire and consists of a clean glass diffuser with rounded edges. Designed with light dispersing in mind, this cocoon-light piece allows the light to travel out from a set of thin slits along the upper part of the body and as a full glow below, creating a peaceful result as the light gently filters into the room. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Copper. Finish: Copper