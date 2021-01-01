From prandina
Gong Mini Multi-Light Pendant Light by Prandina - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (1A63002643098)
Inspired by ancient Chinese bell gongs and lanterns, the Gong Mini Multi-Light Pendant Light from Prandina is a blown glass piece striking a balance between tradition and innovation. The pendant hangs gracefully in the air with a fine cord and a low-profile circular canopy as a guide. The pendant underlines designer Prandina R&Ds search for forms that best amplify light and accentuate the art of blown glassmaking. The ancient Chinese lantern and gongs soft curves inform that of the diffusers silhouette. To bring to life the simple yet complex volumes, Prandina R&D calls on Italys master glassblowers. The inspired diffuser shows a clear and colored portion that underlines the designs contemporary taste. An internal pyrex glass capsule defines the shape of the light source. The light-emitting from this element produces a brilliant highlight that peeks through and a spacious ambient glow that radiates across a room. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold