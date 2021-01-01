From camping glamping outdoors nature designs
Gone Glamping Tote Bag
Perfect design for people who love to camp in a fancy way. The new way to go camping - make it luxurious and comfortable instead of roughing it. Front of this design features mountains and a tent and beautiful scenery with words Gone Glamping. Perfect for any outdoor enthusiast or nature lover. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.