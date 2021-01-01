Rosdorf Park Golden Tropical Leaves Pattern Modern & Contemporary Duvet Cover Set

Advertisement
There is just nothing better than a beautiful, inviting comfortable bed after a long day. This Modern & Contemporary bed set is created using the richest colors stemming from high density Italian ink and the softest fabrics making it the perfect way to spruce up your bedroom, while keeping it ultra-comfortable. This luxurious Modern bed design is made with 100% microfiber polyester, making it ultra-soft to ensure you sleep comfortably all night long. This Ecclectic Nature set includes 1 Bed Cover and 2 Shams and is available in twin, queen and king sizes.This Nature Bedding Set is easily integrated into your already decorated space.What's Included? - Duvet Cover - Shams - Pillow Cases not included but can be buy separately - Comforter Insert NOT INCLUDEDFeatures - Printed using High Density Italian Ink making the colors extra vibrant. - Made from ultra-soft, lightweight 100% microfiber polyester. Wrinkle resistant fabric. Down-like comfort, odorless. - The Contemporary bed set includes one bed cover and two standard pillow shams to create a complete and stylish look. - The elegant and soft colors are both trendy and fun to brighten and update your bedroom. - Made in Canada - Decorative Wall Art and throw pillows to match this set are available but sold separately. - Actual comforter inserts and pillow inserts are not included. This set includes the two pillow shams and comforter cover only.King Dimensions: - 1 Duvet Cover: 104 inches wide x 88 inches long - 2 King Shams: 20 inches wide x 36 inches longQueen Dimensions: - 1 Duvet Cover: 88 inches wide x 88 inches long - 2 Standard Shams: 16 inches wide x 26 inches longTwin Dimensions: - 1 Duvet Cover: 68 inches wide x 88 inches long - 1 Standard Sham: 16 inches wide x 26 inches longProduct Details - Material: Polyester. - Pattern: Nature - Color: Yellow & Gold - Style: Ecclectic Nature, Modern & Contemporary, Modern - Reversible: NoDirections:Fabric Care Instructions: Machine wash on cold gentle cycle. Wash separately on first wash. Use only non- chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly. Size: Twin Duvet Cover + 1 Pillow Sham