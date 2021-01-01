Empire Art Direct "Golden Rain" by Martin Edwards Framed Textured Metallic Abstract Hand Painted Wall Art 40 in. x 30 in.

Artist Martin Edwards loves the texture and feel of paint and the sensuous beauty of color and tries to make the most of these two elements in his original works of art. This specific style shouts movement and mood as it moves across the canvas and the color only serves to intensify the emotion displayed. This piece uses subtle variations in technique and metallic color combinations to display a three-dimensional, hand painted, piece of art that displays a blue and white abstract that has been embellished with gold leaf and glitter and encased in strong gold frame. Comes pre-installed with D-rings and rope which makes it simple to display on wall, depending on your reference.