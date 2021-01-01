From kirkland's
Golden Grove Canvas Art Print, 48x32 in.
Add some subtle beauty to your wall decor with our Golden Grove Canvas Art Print. Featuring a line of trees painted in soft colors, this piece will make any space feel light and airy. Art measures 48L x 1.25W x 32H in. Giclee printed on archival-grade, poly-cotton canvas Canvas stretched over solid pine wood Wrapped edges complete the look Features tree subjects Hues of white, yellow, gold, and tan Made in the USA Weight: 7.48 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.