Golden Forest I Canvas Art Print
Add some whimsical charm to your wall decor with our Golden Forest I Canvas Art Print. You'll love how this neutral, yet eye-catching canvas print looks in your space. Art measures 18L x 1.5W x 48H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features botanical subject Hues of gray, white, and tan Weight: 6 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location. Sold in stores under item number 230209.