From golden lighting
Golden Ferris 3-Light Mini Chandelier in Oyster
Ferris is a casual, vintage-inspired design that was created for eclectic or farmhouse decors. The unique metal work features a scallop detail and a multi-layered, hand-painted finish. The multi-layered oyster finish is applied with white and gold accents to create a chic, but weathered look. The hanging fixtures include 12” of chunky, round decorative Chain. This 3-light pendant creates an elegant pool of-light over on intimate dining area or breakfast nook.Designed for eclectic or farmhouse decorsUnique, casual vintage-inspired lookMulti-layered oyster finishWhite and gold accents add a chic quality to the weathered lookDurable steel constructionIncludes 6 feet of chain and 1 foot of decorative chain