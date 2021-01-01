From williston forge
Godoy 24'' Counter Stool
Advertisement
Need a metal stool for your garage, restaurant, or brewpub? This stool is durable and stylish enough. Need a metal stool for your kitchen, bar, game room? This stool is chic and affordable. This stool is stackable when you remove the back and have a built-in carrying handle to pick it up and store it when not in use. Only use the highest quality construction, the stool features a super-strong iron alloy that is made to last but also lightweight. Exceeded the industry standard by installing a stability brace under the seat in every stool. This stool is painted with an enameled coat and features a scratch-resistant finish. It also added rubber feet to protect you, your guests, your customers, and your floors. Color: Coffee, Upholstery: Black