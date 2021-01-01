Godinez 21"x29" Oval Tilt Accent Mirror
Description
Features:Solid brass constructionAll metal finishes other than chrome are coated with a clear baked lacquerTo maintain the finish, use a soft cloth, warm water and a non-abrasive cleanerHard water conditions or the use of polish, detergents, abrasive cleaners, organic solvents, or acid to polish or clean, could radically shorten the useful life of the finishMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: AccentShape: OvalFramed: YesFrame Material: MetalFrame Design: Frame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationDamp, Dry, or Wet Location Listed: DryStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: Shelves Included: NoSwing Arm Included: NoPower Source: Lighted: NoBulb Type: Bulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: Compatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoBeveled Glass: NoFog Free Mirror: NoMagnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: YesAdjustability Type: TiltTilt Mirror: YesLife Stage: AdultProduct Care: Do not use strong liquid cleanersCountry of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayNumber in Set: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 29Overall Width - Side to Side: 21Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2.5Overall Product Weight: 10Largest Dimension: 29Assembly:Installation Required: YesInstallation Type: Installation Type Details: Installation Hardware Included: Suggest Number of People: Number Points of Contact: Estimated Time To Install (Mins): Additional Tools Required: Warranty: Finish: Polished Chrome