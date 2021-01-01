From myles james design co - remember everyone deployed
Godfather Remember Everyone Deployed RED On Friday USA Flag Tote Bag
Advertisement
Red on Friday I miss Godfather remember everyone deployed until they all come home military graphic print distressed American flag helicopter tank brave heroes to support our troops for freedom liberties Justice for all & in memory of sorry for your loss USA flag stars and stripes patriotic apparel stuff products for proud American to honor United States Military soldiers. Honoring them with a cool Memorial day 4th of July & Veterans Day gifts with sayings quotes phrases for men women kids god children. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.