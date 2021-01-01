Orange Goddaughter Leukemia Cancer Awareness American Flag Throw Pillow

Her fight is my fight I wear orange for my Goddaughter Leukemia awareness products apparel merchandise & accessories for him her in September we wear orange for Leukemia awareness month. Wear for walks gift for loved one gifts for family of chemo patients. For Godparents Godmother Godfather men women adults for cancer support squad & blood cancer. Clothing things & items with vintage distressed American flag graphic orange leukemia ribbon with sayings quotes phrases for Patriotic cancer warriors.. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only