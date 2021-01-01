Goddard Full / Double Platform Bed

This full metal bed frame is an ideal choice for anyone who wants to upgrade the sleeping experience with limited space. Simplistic and modern, featuring a timeless clean-cut silhouette and promised to light up your bedroom with the saturated yellow scheme. Flawlessly finished in powder coating, the solid metal frame ensured an advanced weight capacity to hold up to 400lbs, accommodating a variety of body sizes. Designed for easy maintenance, this platform bed is highly resistant to rusting, humidity, erosion and insect activity. Completed with metal slats to provide reliable mattress support, feel free to unwind yourself without tensions on your body caused by sagging. [Basic Essential] Timeless in design, this metal platform bed frame is the perfect essential basic to add elegant flair to your bedroom with a rounded silhouette and vibrant yellow hue to make a bold statement. The versatile framework design allows this bed to assimilate to a variety of spaces, including bedrooms, dens and more.[High Quality Build] The heavy duty metal framework construction provides superior durability and stability allowing your bed to last you for years to come. Complete with thick built-in metal slats for optimum anti-sagging mattress support.[Compact Design] This compact bed design is perfect for making an eye-catching impact in tight spaces. The strengthened metal frame is lightweight making it easy to move your bed from one place to another easily when reorganizing furniture.[Victorian Inspired Accents] With elegant metal rods and polished ball accents, this bed is designed with all of the details needed for a classic Victorian Era inspired design that will make an impact in any bedroom.[Assembly & Dimensions] Designed for easy assembly, quickly put your bed together with the clear step-by-step instruction manual included with every order. We provide pre-sale and post-sale customer service. Product Dimension:77.3*56*46.2inches v All frames are made of 100% sturdy metal tube. Durable reliable metal construction.Elegant minimal metal bed frame and head and footboard.v Metal crafted framing with a yellow powder coated finish with protective lacquer sealant. This bed has two center support legs ,strengthened metal frame can withstand up to 300 lbs of weight.v Compact design suitable for small bedrooms.Suitable for different decoration styles.v The large-size metal bed frame is 12.6 inches off the floor, which offers sufficient space to storage boxes, clothes, toys, quilts, etc.v Overall dimensions:Overall dimensions:77.3"L x 56"W x 46.2"H. With worry free 1 year limited warranty.Strong package, all parts included, no tools needed. Getting all the parts in place first, fasten all the screws finally. Weight & DimensionsOverall Product Dimension77.3"L x 56"W x 46.2"HDetail Product DimensionPlease refer to the Size imageNumber of Package1Package DimensionPlease refer to the SpecificationOverall Product Weight47 LBSPackage WeightPlease refer to the SpecificationWeight Capacity400LBSRecommended Mattress Thickness8" Specifications:Product TypebedSizeFullColorYellowMaterialMetalBox Spring RequiredNoNumber of Slats14Assembly RequiredYesCountry of OriginVietnamProduct WarrantyOne year Color: Gray