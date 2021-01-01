Beekman 1802 Goat Milk 9 oz. Bar Soap 8-piece Collection
Description
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk 9 oz. Bar Soap 8-piece Collection What It Is Moisturize and cleanse your skin with these most-loved goat milk bar soaps from Beekman 1802. These bar soaps are formulated with vitamin-rich goat milk which shares a pH with human skin so you're left feeling cleansed, refreshed, and comfortable. What You Get 9 oz. Goat Milk Bar Soap - Fig Leaf 9 oz. Pure Goat Milk Bar Soap 9 oz. Goat Milk Bar Soap - Honey & Orange Blossom 9 oz. Goat Milk Bar Soap - Honey & Oats 9 oz. Goat Milk Bar Soap - Honeyed Grapefruit 9 oz. Goat Milk Bar Soap - Sweet Grass 9 oz. Goat Milk Bar Soap - Vanilla Absolute 9 oz. Goat Milk Bar Soap - Ylang Ylang & Tuberose What It Does Goat Milk Bar Soap - Fig Leaf Contains goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free Helps moisturize skin while cleansing Scented with notes of fresh fig leaves, sweet fig nectar, and rich fig wood Pure Goat Milk Bar Soap Contains goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free Fragrance-free formulation Helps moisturize skin while cleansing Goat Milk Bar Soap - Honey & Orange Blossom Goat milk is rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free Contains shea butter, kukui nut oil, and jojoba Scented with notes of honey and mock orange blossoms, with a hint of peonies Goat Milk Bar Soap - Honey & Oats Contains goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free Helps moisturize skin while cleansing Scented with notes of apricot and honeyed blossoms, with a hint of fresh wildflowers Goat Milk Bar Soap - Honeyed Grapefruit Contains goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free Helps soothe and moisturize skin Scented with notes of sweet red grapefruit and lemon blossoms, with a hint of guava Goat Milk Bar Soap - Sweet Grass Contains goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free Helps moisturize skin while cleansing Scented with notes of sweet grass and spearmint, with a hint of garden rosemary Goat Milk Bar Soap - Vanilla Absolute Contains goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free Helps soothe and moisturize skin Scented with notes of Madagascan vanilla, amber, and warm sandalwood Goat Milk Bar Soap - Ylang Ylang & Tuberose Contains goat milk, rich in vitamins Sulfate-, paraben-, petroleum- and phosphate-free Helps soothe and moisturize skin Scented with notes of ylang ylang and tuberose, with a hint of warm amber