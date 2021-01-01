From lispe
Goat in Black and White Gingham Check Tote Bag
Advertisement
Pretty country farm design with black and white gingham plaid in the silhouette of a goat Great gift and stylish accessory for goat farmers, animal lovers, pet goat owners, outdoor enthusiasts, ladies, women, juniors, misses, men and boys 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.