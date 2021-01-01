Cutipol - Goa Chopstick Set - Rose Gold

Dine in elegance with this Goa Chopstick set from Cutipol. With sleek resin handles & 18/10 brushed stainless steel or gold plated tips the set are perfect for enjoying delicious dishes such as sushi & sashimi. Designed by José Joaquim Ribeiro, the Goa chopsticks complement contemporary and traditional table settings and add a unique touch to your cutlery collection. Please note due to the handmade nature sizes may vary slightly and imperfections may occur. Key features: * Chopstick set * Material: resin, gold plated * Please note due to the handmade nature sizes may vary slightly * Modern design with black/grey resin handle * Dishwasher safe * Made in Portugal * Chopstick rest included