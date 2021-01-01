From skechers performance
SKECHERS Performance Go Walk Smart - Mahalo
Advertisement
The SKECHERS Go Walk Smart - Mahalo sandal will add effortless comfort to your warm-weather look with easy slip-on styling, a water friendly design, and a Cali Gear sculpted EVA upper. Open toe with center thong post. Signature logo accent at the side strap. Lightweight, responsive ULTRA GO cushioning. Air Cooled Goga Mat breathable insole provides high-rebound cushioning. High-rebound COMFORT PILLAR TECHNOLOGY underfoot react to your every step for the ultimate comfort. Draining design footbed and midsole. Articulated GOwalk Smart midsole and outsole. Dual-density outsole provides stability and support. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 5 oz Platform Height: 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.