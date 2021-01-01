From nic+zoe
NIC+ZOE Go To Stripe Jacket
Advertisement
From the August Collection. This slouchy knit jacket crafted of a lightweight cotton-blend, features versatile patch pockets and contrasting stripes to add dimension. Shawl lapels Long sleeves Open front 66% cotton/32% acrylic/1% rayon/1% nylon Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed fit About 30" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Modern Collections - Zspoke > Nic+zoe > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. NIC+ZOE. Color: Neutral Multi. Size: Medium.