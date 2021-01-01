From skechers
SKECHERS Go Run Trail Altitude
Advertisement
SKECHERS Go Run Trail Altitude water-repellent trail running shoe features durable leather and mesh, lightweight cushioning, and rugged traction that is ready for any terrain. Rugged, water-repellant action leather and mesh upper. Air-Cooled Goga Mat insole with Ortholite comfort foam layer provides breathable, high-rebound cushioning. Lightweight, responsive ULTRA LIGHT midsole cushioning. Durable and flexible trail-ready outsole with multi-directional traction lugs has a wider footprint for enhanced stability. Leather and textile upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.