SKECHERS Go Run Consistent - Fleet Rush
Get into your workout routine in the SKECHERS Go Run Consistent - Fleet Rush lace-up shoes. ULTRA LIGHT cushioning. Air-Cooled Goga Mat breathable insole with high-rebound cushioning. Ortholite comfort foam insole layer adds long-term cushioning and high-level breathability. Skechers M-Strike technology promote efficiency in each stride, creating a smooth transition from landing to toe-off. Lace-up vamp. Round toe. Pull loop in back. Smooth athletic leather upper with breathable mesh. Parametric midsole construction for support and stability. Branding on tongue and upper. Textile and synthetic upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.