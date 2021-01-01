From kvd beauty
KVD Beauty Go Big or Go Home Mascara Duo
Go Big or Go Home Mascara Duo - KVD Beauty Go Big or Go Home Mascara Duo features a full-size extreme volume mascara for your vanity & a free mini mascara for on-the-go. Benefits KVD Go Big or Go Home Volumizing Mascara is an extreme volume, long-wear, vegan mascara powered by plant-based fats Smoothly glides onto lashes, creating big, blown-out volume with smudge-resistant, all day wear High-pigment, true black shade TROOPER BLACK stays saturated until you go home Custom-designed Fluff Brush: Its wavy fiber bristles catch and coat each lash for fluffy full coverage A vegan blend of olive and sunflower oils (instead of beeswax which is commonly used in mascara) that provide the base for extreme vegan volume 100% vegan and cruelty-free Features 97%* agreed this product delivers instant volume 97%* this product remained intensely black throughout the day 97%* agreed this product was easy to apply *In a consumer study on 31 volunteers over 24 hours Includes KVD Go Big or Go Home Volumizing Mascara in Trooper Black (0.33 oz) Mini Go Big or Go Home Volumizing Mascara in Trooper Black (0.15 oz) - Go Big or Go Home Mascara Duo