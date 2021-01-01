Chinese Writing Shirts Go Away Written Writing Chinese Characters Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Funny Chinese language Quote tshirt or gift for Chinese candy lovers. Traditional Chinese Characters, Kanji Characters, Chinese Calligraphy. Fun & Popular Trendy t shirt with a motif. Chinese words tshirt, Chinese graphic tee Funny Chinese T Shirt. Chinese tshirt, Chinese writing shirt men These Chinese characters are Hilarious Cynical Sayings Graphic Sarcastic Joke t shirt with a motif are a popular gift for Holidays Birthday 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only