Ruffwear Gnawt-A-Rock Dog Toy
Provide your pup with hours of fetching fun with Ruffwear Gnawt-A-Rock Dog Toy!Ruffwear Gnawt-A-Rock Dog Toy is made from the renewable and sustainable resource- natural rubber that is durable and chew-resistant! Featuring a faceted surface that massages your pup's gums as they play and an erratic bounce for hours of fetching fun. Great for summertime fun, fetching or boredom!Ruffwear Gnawt-A-Rock Dog Toy also has a treat-dispensing design for a challenging reward after fetch is over. The inner chamber can hold kibble or small training treats. Size is suitable for large-mouthed dogs.Keep your dog entertained with the Ruff Wear Gnawt-A-Rock Dog Toy.Available in three colors: Metolius Blue, Sockeye Red or Dandelion Yellow. Measures 4.5 in diameter.