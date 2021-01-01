Meditation Yoga Clothing Mantra Sayings Gnarly Hand Shaka Symbol wit Mandala pattern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Get the Buddhist Gnarly Symbol Mandala with Shaka Hand Design and wear it to your next yoga class, meditate, or do your yoga exercises in nature on the mountains, in the gym, or at home. Great Design idea for friends who love meditation. Buddhsitic Shaka hand with mandala pattern with a Buddhist Granly symbol graphic that gives spiritual energy for yoga exercises and meditation for all yogis who learn Vipassana meditation and seek spiritual balance. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only