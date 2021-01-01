From thanksgiving family - d0t9n8e11n

Gma Grandmother Thanksgiving - One Thankful G-ma Grandma Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Happy Thanksgiving to new grandmothers. Designed for cool grandma's "One Thankful Gma" perfect for the family Thanksgiving dinner party. One Thankful G-ma Grandmother - Designed with fall leaf Thanksgiving theme or Christmas gathering. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com