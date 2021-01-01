Quoizel GLY5203 Gallery 3 Light 10" Wide Chandelier Century Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Quoizel GLY5203 Gallery 3 Light 10" Wide Chandelier FeaturesChain mounted fixtureRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer limited warranty.DimensionsHeight: 14-3/4"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 4.1 lbsChain Length: 96"Cord Length: 144"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Century Silver Leaf