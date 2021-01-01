From glowbiotics md
Glowbiotics Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Eye Cream 0.5oz
Transform the look of tired, puffy eyes with Glowbiotics Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Eye Cream; a skin-brightening formula that utilizes topical probiotics and antioxidants to deliver multiple benefits. Infused with a cocktail of beneficial ingredients, including Coffee Seed Extracts, Peptides and a Fill and Firm Complex of light-diffusing minerals, the quick-absorbing cream helps to eliminate dark under-eye circles, whilst minimizing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet. Lightweight and non-greasy, the eye cream creates a firming and tightening effect, as it supports the natural renewal process to reveal a smoother, more refined eye area. Expect a revitalized, regenerated eye contour with restored radiance and increased volume. Paraben, sulphate, phthalate and cruelty free.