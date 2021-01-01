From supergoop
Supergoop! Glow Screen SPF 40 Highlighting Primer
Glow Screen is a lightweight, pearlescent formula that helps hydrate while acting as a luminous primer with added broad spectrum protection. Features. Highlighting SPF primer Universal sheer tint Natural finish Reef friendly: free of octinoxate Vegan and cruelty-freeHow To Use. Apply dime-sized amount before makeup applicationContent + Care. Active ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 10% Inactive ingredients: Water, Propanediol, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Niacinamide, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Bismuth Oxychloride, Mica, Titanium Dioxide, Lauryl Lactate, Isododecane, Isodecyl Neopentanoate, Glyceryl Stearate, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Cetyl Phosphate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate, Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate, Butylene Glycol, Arginine, Hydroxyacetophenone, Caprylyl Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Iron Oxides, Sodium Hyaluronate, Chlorphenesin, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Phospholipids, Limonium Gerberi Extract, Leuconostoc/ Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Extract, Pantothenic Acid, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Ferulic Acid ImportedSize. 1.7 fl oz