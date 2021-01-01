MONARCH SPECIALTIES Glossy White Chrome Metal Nesting Table (2-Piece)

This set of 2 contemporary style nesting tables bring fashion and function to your living space. The thick glossy white square tabletop is spacious enough to hold a lamp, pictures, drinks or snacks. The chrome metal base with a unique circle intersected by an X leg design gives a statement appeal while providing solid support. This multi-functional table set is neatly stored one under the other for a space saving solution and can be used as end tables or simply pulled out as snack tables when entertaining. The classic lines of these nesting tables will suit most decors. Assembly is required.