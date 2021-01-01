From kirkland's
Glorious Maze Diptych Canvas Art Prints, Set of 2
Turn any wall into a showcase wall with these Glorious Maze Diptych Canvas Art Prints. You’ll love how their neutral hues look anywhere in your space! Set includes two (2) art prints Each art print measures 20L x 1.5W x 20H in. Giclee printed on studio quality canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Canvas stretched over solid pine wood bars Features an abstract subject Hues of white, brown, black, gray, gold, and tan Artist: Tom Reeves Weight: 9 lbs. Made in the USA Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.