Globe Electric Globe Smart Collection 60-Watt EQ A19 Full Color Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb (2-Pack) | 34207
Useful to everyone, smart bulbs are the perfect start to home automation. If you can screw in a bulb you can set up smart lights. Using globe electric smart bulbs and the GLOBE SUITE™ App, make your lights work for you. Seem like you're home when you're not by having lights come on at different times in different rooms. Turn on your lights before you get home from work so you have a light to arrive home with. Plus, the tunable white feature is great for your health by allowing you to have bright white light in the morning and then a relaxed warm white light for evenings. And that's not all. These bulbs let you change the color of your room too so you can create the perfect mood for any situation. Perfectly hands -free, control your bulb with the sound of your voice using your Google assistant, amazon Alexa, or siri. It's so simple. It's your home. Smarter.