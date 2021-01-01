Nourison Global Vintage Blue/Green 8 ft. x 10 ft. Oriental Traditional Area Rug

With the look and feel of vintage antiques, the Global Vintage collection brings lavishly ornate Persian and Turkish rug designs together in a richly colorful assortment. Silky texture and sheen are emphasized by a subtle high-low carved pile, with intricate distressed patterns ranging from dense florals to traditional center medallions, sure to add a global aura to your home. Distressed gold and green on a silky distressed pile bring global inspiration and comfort together into an unforgettably exotic rug. Powerloomed in Turkey. Color: Blue/Green.