Nourison Global Vintage Blue/Green 8 ft. x 10 ft. Oriental Traditional Area Rug

$246.58
In stock
Description

With the look and feel of vintage antiques, the Global Vintage collection brings lavishly ornate Persian and Turkish rug designs together in a richly colorful assortment. Silky texture and sheen are emphasized by a subtle high-low carved pile, with intricate distressed patterns ranging from dense florals to traditional center medallions, sure to add a global aura to your home. Distressed gold and green on a silky distressed pile bring global inspiration and comfort together into an unforgettably exotic rug. Powerloomed in Turkey. Color: Blue/Green.

