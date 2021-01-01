From galerie wallcoverings ll
GALERIE WALLCOVERINGS LL Global Fusion Feather Design Wallpaper, Orange and Green
A beautifully colored falling feather design wallpaper in orange and green on a white background. The Global Fusion collection promises to transport you and your home interior to the rich cultural oasis of each of the five travel inspired trends. Rainforests with beautiful hummingbirds and exotic plants from the inspiration for the tropical wallpaper range, with playful flamingos and textured bamboo surfaces in vibrant colors to take your interior into the tropics. The Old World wallpapers look to the charmingly rustic architecture found in South America, with distressed surfaces and worn fabric effect wallpapers colored in muted neutral tones and faded duck egg blue accents. Quiet textures of vast forest landscapes and natural wood panelling capture the essence of the Nordic collection. The Marine wallpapers take inspiration from seaside villages and serene sandy beaches with classic stripe designs. The wallpapers within the Native range feature delicate watercolor feather prints, batik fabric inspired designs and hand-drawn textural patterns in a color palette that combines dark hues with carefully considered pops of colors.