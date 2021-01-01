From mainstays
Mainstays Global Arya Textured Indoor Area Rug, Wine|Spa, 2'6"x3'10"
Whether you are looking for a traditional border or a fun transitional design you will find the Mainstays Global Arya Nylon Print Area Rug or Runner Collection is perfect for your home. The dual colored design features highlights to give off a luster-like sheen for eye catching appeal that is sure to impress your friends and family. There are three trendy color option available so you can easily fit your current décor, red, navy, and wineberry. Quality crafted with a 100% Nylon construction this rug is durable and soft underfoot, perfect for all traffic areas. The Mainstays Global Rug Collection is constructed with skid-resistant latex backing. Accent and runner sizes are machine washable for easy care. Area sizes should be spot cleaned, air dried, or professionally cleaned. The Mainstays Global Arya Nylon Print Area Rug or Runner Collection is an elegant addition to any room from entry ways, living room, kitchens, dining rooms, or even the home office.