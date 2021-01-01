From wac lighting
Glo LED Ceiling/Wall Light by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (FM-216-30-WT)
Advertisement
The Glo LED Ceiling/Wall Light features ACLED high output technology bundled into an Energy Star rated ceiling or wall mount. This fixture features an opaque acrylic diffuser, smooth and continuous ELV dimming, has a 50,000 hour rated life and is 120VAC - no driver needed. The 11 Inch and 14 Inch sizes are ADA compliant. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White